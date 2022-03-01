Marvel's Secret Invasion Set Photos Are Extremely Revealing

Marvel's Phase 4 is currently in full swing, and — unlike the franchise's previous phases — much of this one has been defined, thus far, by a handful of exceptional TV shows on Disney+. So far, Marvel has released five series to date, including the highly popular "WandaVision," "Loki," and "What If...?," with shows like "Moon Knight," and "Ms. Marvel," as well as "She-Hulk" still on the way in 2022. Following hot on the heels of these shows, though, is the highly anticipated "Secret Invasion."

"Secret Invasion" based on the title, will be based on the comic book arc of the same name, which focused heavily on an invasion of the shape-changing Skrull Empire, first introduced to film (in a surprisingly sympathetic fashion) in "Captain Marvel." While the Skrulls we've seen thus far have been on the side of heroes, though, this new series will likely reveal that a more malevolent group of Skrull forces have secretly been invading Earth for years –- replacing humans (and possibly a few of Earth's most iconic heroes) with the help of their powers. The star of the series will be the ever-paranoid Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson), revealed in the post-credit stinger of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" to be in space, presumably preparing for this exact event.

Not much more is known about the plot, outside of that, but now, some recently released set photos give us a few hints about what the series might be about.