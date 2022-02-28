The Devastating Death Of Ned Eisenberg

"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" actor Ned Eisenberg died at the age of 65 after a private battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per his reps, the actor passed away on Sunday, February 27, at his home in New York. According to statements from Eisenberg's wife, Patricia, her husband had been fighting cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma for a few years, and he continued to work during this time to ensure health coverage was provided to him and his family (via TMZ). Eisenberg finished his decade-long run with the hit NBC series "Law & Order: SVU" as Roger Kressler in 2019, although he would continue to work in other popular series after that time.

In recent years, he appears as Detective Hauser on HBO's "Mare of Easttown" alongside Kate Winslet and showed up as Lou Rabinowitz on Season 3 and 4 of Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." However, his very last acting credit before he passed was a guest spot on "Adult Ed." as Judd. Eisenberg is survived by his loved ones and remembered by many in the entertainment industry, as he has been a part of it since 1980. The late actor built quite the resumé over the years. Here are some of his most iconic roles.