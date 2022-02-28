Twitter Is Outraged Over A Major Omission In The New Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Trailer
A new trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is here, and it promises even more high-flying adventures within the Wizarding World. Following the events of "The Crimes of Grindelwald," Dumbledore (Jude Law) must assemble a team of wizards and non-wizards to prevent an all-out war between magic users and muggles from breaking out. They'll go up against one of the most fearsome wizards of all time, namely Grindelwald, who will be played by Mads Mikkelsen this time around.
The trailer has everything Potter-heads have come to expect out of a "Fantastic Beasts" movie. There's action, humor, and ample references to the original novels, particularly when it comes to the inclusion of the Golden Snitch featured prominently in one shot. However, while there's plenty for fans to sink their teeth into, there's also quite a bit missing. For starters, where is Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston)? She was one of the main characters for the first two "Fantastic Beasts" movies, but she doesn't make as much as a cameo in the latest trailer. Fans have certainly taken notice, and they're not shy about letting their opinions known across social media.
Fans are outraged over Tina's absence
Tina Goldstein wasn't just any old character from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. She was the female lead, starring opposite Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in the first two films. Seeing how she eventually becomes Newt's wife, one would assume the character would continue having a prominent role in the franchise. If she does, the trailers and promotional materials have gone to great lengths to hide her presence. Even in the newest trailer, Tina isn't anywhere to be found. Even her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol) only receives the briefest of cameos, so what's going on here?
It's unclear whether her omission is purposefully done to hide some big reveal or if there are more sinister machinations at play, but fans haven't remained silent. Underneath the trailer's post on Twitter, you'll find plenty of comments from fans wanting to know where Tina went. One such user, @eveneechan, wrote, "I probably [sound] like a broken recording now... WHERE IS TINA GOLDSTEIN ??" Another fan, @MNeverland4, noticed the omission even went a step further and at no point is Tina even mentioned by name, stating, "Not even a mention of her name.. did tina become the new Voldemort or what?"
@katisfania pointed out how the film really seems like it will be a vast departure from where it was supposed to go based on the first movie, writing, "Seems like there's no place for Tina in Dumbledore:the movie." Could there be something to her absence where we'll get a grand reveal once the movie finally comes out on April 15, 2022? Or will she be relegated to a minor role in the film, too? We'll have to wait and see.