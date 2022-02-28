Twitter Is Outraged Over A Major Omission In The New Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Trailer

Tina Goldstein wasn't just any old character from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise. She was the female lead, starring opposite Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in the first two films. Seeing how she eventually becomes Newt's wife, one would assume the character would continue having a prominent role in the franchise. If she does, the trailers and promotional materials have gone to great lengths to hide her presence. Even in the newest trailer, Tina isn't anywhere to be found. Even her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol) only receives the briefest of cameos, so what's going on here?

It's unclear whether her omission is purposefully done to hide some big reveal or if there are more sinister machinations at play, but fans haven't remained silent. Underneath the trailer's post on Twitter, you'll find plenty of comments from fans wanting to know where Tina went. One such user, @eveneechan, wrote, "I probably [sound] like a broken recording now... WHERE IS TINA GOLDSTEIN ??" Another fan, @MNeverland4, noticed the omission even went a step further and at no point is Tina even mentioned by name, stating, "Not even a mention of her name.. did tina become the new Voldemort or what?"

@katisfania pointed out how the film really seems like it will be a vast departure from where it was supposed to go based on the first movie, writing, "Seems like there's no place for Tina in Dumbledore:the movie." Could there be something to her absence where we'll get a grand reveal once the movie finally comes out on April 15, 2022? Or will she be relegated to a minor role in the film, too? We'll have to wait and see.