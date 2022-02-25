Bradley Freegard And Johannes Haukur Johannesson Talk Vikings: Valhalla - Exclusive Interview

Netflix's "Vikings" spinoff series "Vikings: Valhalla" is full of characters based on important historical figures that lived almost one thousand years ago. Two of those figures are King Canute and Olaf Haraldson, men who were key figures during the Viking Age. In the show, Canute, the King of Denmark, and Olaf, a devout Christian determined to convert the Vikings, join forces to take on the English, even as they both use the war to pursue their own interests, which include power and wealth.

Bradley Freegard and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson's compelling performances as Canute and Olaf, respectively, bring color and tension to the world of "Vikings: Valhalla." Freegard portrays Canute as a wise leader with a gift for bringing the fractious Vikings together. Considered and patient, his ambitions take him from Scandinavia to England and back. Meanwhile, Jóhannesson depicts Olaf as a man who believes his devotion to Christianity excuses a deep intolerance and questionable behavior. Something of a villain, he nonetheless heralds the coming of major changes to the world of the Vikings.

Freegard and Jóhannesson sat down with Looper for an exclusive conversation about how they developed their historical characters for "Vikings: Valhalla," the rousing oratory of King Canute, Olaf's dubious motivations, and the fun of filming the show's exciting battle scenes.