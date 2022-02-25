Havana Rose Liu On Getting Into Her Character's Mindset For No Exit - Exclusive Interview

Your character is an addict in the film. Was there any special research you did to get into that mindset?

Yes, 180%. I have a number of close friends and family who do suffer from addiction. One of the biggest parts of really diving into this character was being able to have interview-based relationships with those people and also with a few others who very generously opened up their personal experiences and stories with me.

That was absolutely essential in crafting the internal world of this character and understanding a lot of what her experiences are and what motivates her decisions, and also to understand the heart of Darby. Through that process, I've developed such a deep sense of compassion for really what people who have experiences with addiction either current, past, present are going through.

In many ways, the way we talk about it is entirely wrong. Any preconceived notion I had going in — I try to have very few in general — any preconceived notion I might have had going in was immediately blasted out of the water because of the fact that you realize that the way people talk about things or the stereotypes or stigma or popular quippy ways people can talk about these things are very limiting. Anyone can relate to a sense of low self-esteem and shame and a desire to run from trauma. That felt like at the heart of who Darby was.

Seeing as how the film is so serious, was there anything you and your castmates did to lighten the mood?

Yes, 100%. You have to when you're dealing with this heavy, gruesome, edge-of-your-seat, terrifying stuff. You end up with a whole bunch of jokesters who are able to find balance in the struggle. I really felt like all of us as cast members were so playful and able to really bring a lot of light into days that were really difficult. Honestly, that was a saving grace to have people who are so generous with their humor and time and space. Someone once told me that making another [person] laugh is the most generous thing you can do. We really had a lot of that on set.