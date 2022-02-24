The Babylon 5 Reboot Just Hit A Major Snag

If you were looking forward to the upcoming "Babylon 5" reboot on The CW, we have some bad news — but all hope is not yet lost.

"Babylon 5" was one of the most influential TV series of the 1990's. True, it might not have drawn quite the same ratings as other 1990's sci-fi TV juggernauts like "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Deep Space Nine," but it did develop a cult following of diehard fans. That was enough to spawn a TV miniseries, five movies, several novels, and multiple tabletop games (via The Guardian).

The show has such a devoted fanbase that The CW decided to bring back "Babylon 5" in September 2021. The new iteration is described as a "from-the-ground-up reboot," and will be written by the show's original creator J. Michael Straczynski. According to Deadline, "the new version would follow John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, who is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space."

Whether that's the same John Sheridan from the original series remains to be seen. For now, all we know is that fans will have to wait a little longer to find out.