Babylon 5 Creator To Reboot The Series For The CW

In the early 1990s, science fiction TV shows set in space were at the highest of heights. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was in full swing, having successfully kicked off the new franchise in the late 1980s. "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" premiered in January of 1993, and in the midst of all of that, another show came out that was also set on a space station full of aliens from all walks of life: "Babylon 5."

The titular space station was a hub for people to comingle, learn from one another, trade, and prepare for intergalactic war. While that does, in fact, sound like the same premise of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine", the concept for "Babylon 5" came first. Creator J. Michael Straczynski even revealed that he pitched "Babylon 5" to Paramount 6-12 months before "Deep Space Nine," though it premiered a year later in January of 1994.

Even with a smaller budget and without the support of a tried and true franchise, "Babylon 5" flourished for five seasons, spawning several TV movies. It's been a while since Straczynski returned to the world of "Babylon 5," though interest in the show has been rising after an HD remaster began streaming on HBO Max.

Thankfully, fans of the classic sci-fi series finally have some great news: "Babylon 5" is being rebooted for The CW.