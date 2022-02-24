Olly Sholotan Explains How Carlton Survives His Community On Bel-Air - Exclusive

Over 25 years after the show left the airwaves, fans remember "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"'s Carlton Banks (Alfonso Ribeiro) for his nerdy enthusiasm, his preppy ways, and of course, originating a dance so adorkably memorable it was named after him. While he often clashed with his cousin Will (Will Smith), the pair ultimately developed an endearing brotherhood.

That's not the case for the updated version of the character on "Bel-Air," a dramatic reimagining of the sitcom that's streaming on Peacock. This Carlton, at least in the series' early episodes, often comes across as a villainous rival to his newly arrived cousin Will (Jabari Banks). No longer a sheltered nerd, Carlton is a popular lacrosse player who uses his power to keep Will on the fringes of his prep school while disparaging him for his West Philly roots. Olly Sholotan, the actor behind this new version of Carlton, sees his character's perspective as a realistic result of the community he's grown up in.

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Sholotan reflected on exploring issues of class and race through this new take on Carlton.