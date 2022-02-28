Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Second Trailer Holds Nothing Back

If someone has performed the obliviate spell on you recently, you might have forgotten that "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is very much a movie that's still happening. The franchise, which kicked off in 2016, has been through the wringer with a major recasting, release date pushbacks, and a "Harry Potter" fanbase that may or may not even remember the first two films. Nevertheless, "The Secrets of Dumbledore" is coming in hot, and we now have a second trailer that should spark more interest.

The first trailer landed in December 2021 and teased an epic face-off between young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelson, aka not Johnny Depp). Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) is also back, more fully aware of his powers than ever before. And of course, the quirky wizard who started it all, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), returns with his muggle buddy Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler). This second trailer gives us a whole new look at "The Secrets of Dumbledore," and it looks like it might be the most intense of the series.