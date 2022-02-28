Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Second Trailer Holds Nothing Back
If someone has performed the obliviate spell on you recently, you might have forgotten that "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is very much a movie that's still happening. The franchise, which kicked off in 2016, has been through the wringer with a major recasting, release date pushbacks, and a "Harry Potter" fanbase that may or may not even remember the first two films. Nevertheless, "The Secrets of Dumbledore" is coming in hot, and we now have a second trailer that should spark more interest.
The first trailer landed in December 2021 and teased an epic face-off between young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelson, aka not Johnny Depp). Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) is also back, more fully aware of his powers than ever before. And of course, the quirky wizard who started it all, Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), returns with his muggle buddy Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler). This second trailer gives us a whole new look at "The Secrets of Dumbledore," and it looks like it might be the most intense of the series.
The second trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" is intense
The second trailer for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" held nothing back, and we finally get to see some interaction between Jude Law's Dumbledore and Mads Mikkelson's Gellert Grindlewald. The Grindlewald actor swap might be difficult to see past at times, but it certainly looks like Mikkelson has made this character all his own, and it doesn't look like his performance is going to bother anyone.
Thankfully, we got another look at some of the cute (and terrifying) creatures that will be appearing in the film. The trilogy has not forgotten its beginnings, and fantastic beasts are still very much a part of this franchise. Newt has his pulse on those creatures more than ever, and his talents are clearly going to come in handy in this third film. Don't expect everything to be tied up neatly with a bow when this is all said and done, as "Fantastic Beasts" is meant to be a five-movie series.
"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" lands in theaters on April 15.