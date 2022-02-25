Why Edmund From Vikings: Valhalla Looks So Familiar

One of the more important roles in the saga surrounding the northern warriors' revenge on the English in "Vikings: Valhalla" is Prince Edmund. A year after his father, King Aethelred the Unready (Bosco Hogan), ordered the purge of the Vikings from his lands, Edmund was thrust onto the throne. Edmund, as a young man, even more so encapsulates the nickname of "The Unready" than his father did. He finds himself in over his head multiple times and must trust the council offered to him by his closest confidants, Earl Godwin (David Oakes) and Queen Emma of Normandy (Laura Berlin). Navigating his dangerous combination of arrogance and ignorance is a tough job for any royal advisor.

Casting the impetuous and inexperienced prince was vital to the success of the series: The actor must find the balance between the villainous opposite of our heroes and the hardship of someone being thrust into a role they aren't ready for. The showrunners elected to cast London-born Louis Davison to fill the shoes. As the son of Peter Davison of "Doctor Who" fame (per Comicpalooza), acting in pivotal TV roles is in his blood. Here is where you have seen the young Prince Edmund before.