Freydis' Vision In Vikings: Valhalla Episode 5 Explained

Contains spoilers for "Vikings: Valhalla," Season 1, Episode 5, "Miracle"

Since the times of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel), Jeb Stuart's world of "Vikings" has been as much about opposing faiths as it is about those that fight for them. "Vikings: Valhalla" — the all-new Netflix sequel show to the beloved series — continues focusing on those elements and the last dying embers of the belief system that, as history shows, went the way of the Vikings themselves. One person who is keeping the faith about all of this is Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), daughter of Erik the Red and sister to Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), a man who is set to make a name for himself among the Viking people.

Brought up to believe in the Pagan ways, Freydis is against the encroaching establishment of Christianity and will do everything she can to keep the old ways alive. It's an effort observed by the stoic and astute Jarl Haakon (Caroline Henderson), who sends Freydis on a pilgrimage to learn more about the Viking's past and save their future. The journey leads Freydis to find her place in the growing conflicts when she's sent to Uppsala, the sacred area where followers of the Pagan faith would visit as a place of worship. There, Freydis has a vision that sees chaos, death, and pleas for her help in what looks to be a ruined area. So in the world of interchangeable kings and a crisis of faith for so many, just what does it all mean?