Director Damien Power Talks No Exit And His Various Influences - Exclusive Interview

What drew you to tackle this particular project?

I was sent the script by my agent. I read the script, and then straight away, I read Taylor Adams' novel, and I pretty much finished it in one sitting. I immediately thought I must make this film.

I felt that I very much knew what I wanted to do with it. It was the kind of film that I would want to watch. It has this great character-driven plot, this edge-of-your-seat suspense. It has these really high stakes, but also, and unusually for the genre, it has these amazing reveals, and turns, and twists, that I didn't see coming. I remember reading the novel and at one point, being gobsmacked about something that happens and thought, "Wow. I just did not see that coming."

It also has this great hostile setting, a blizzard at the side of the mountain, a great ticking clock with the girl, a sick kid in the van. I felt that all those elements would add up to a really fun movie and a really fun movie to direct.

Were there any films you used as inspiration for "No Exit?"

Yeah. I guess if you're making a suspense thriller, then you're inevitably thinking about Hitchcock. Well, I am, anyway. "Psycho" is one of my favorite films, and I always felt that Darby's flight from the rehab center to the visitors' center felt a little bit like Marion Crane driving to the Bates Motel, right down to being stopped by the policeman. That was in my mind. The way Hitchcock thinks about point of view was something that I was thinking about.

I wanted to play it very much for real, to make it feel experiential. I looked at some genre films that I feel were played very straight, things like "Prisoners." "Green Room" was another film that I looked at that makes amazing use of a single location.

There are a whole bunch of films that were set in the snow that I also looked at a lot for the snow. Things like "Fargo," "A Simple Plan," even "The Grey," and "The Thing." They're not necessarily exactly the same kind of genre, but there's something about these films when they're thrillers or crime stories, set in the snow, where everything is thrown into this kind of stark relief by the whiteness of the snow and the cold and the pressure of the environment. It really kind of brings out the drama and the focus — characters and the consequences of their actions. I looked at those films as well.