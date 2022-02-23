How Chicago P.D. Pulled Off That Incredible Season 9 Bridge Scene

"Chicago P.D." has proven to be an exceptionally successful police procedural, especially considering that it's one of three shows under the "One Chicago" franchise umbrella. Currently in its ninth season, "Chicago P.D." is still, for all intents and purposes, following its case-of-the-week formula. On Wednesday night, the show returned to NBC following a brief hiatus. Previously, "Chicago P.D." fans watched as Voight (Jason Beghe) and Co. investigated a murder where an icepick is the tool responsible for the deathly final blow in the episode "To Protect." As the investigation continues, Voight and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) work with informant Anna Avalos (Carmela Zumbado) to find out who is responsible. Now, on Wednesday's episode title "Still Water," the focus shift from Voight and Halstead and puts Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) front and center.

With "Chicago P.D" primarily focused on the Intelligence Unit of the 21st District, the show has never been short on big action stunt pieces in the form of shoot-outs, car chases, and general fight scenes. These are usually elaborate and well-crafted stunts, especially for a more tame network audience. However, it looks like "Still Water" has pulled off perhaps one of the biggest stunts in the show's history based on the preview we got ahead of the episode.