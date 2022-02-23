The Best Character In The Witcher Season 2, According To 20% Of Fans

"The Witcher" Season 2 was a big event for Netflix, much like the first season. All told, Season 2 of "The Witcher" racked up over 540 million hours of viewership during its first 28 days after release (per Variety). The second season of "The Witcher" continued the story of Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan), with Geralt trying to protect Ciri as she comes to terms with her new-found powers, which are related to her bloodline. "The Witcher" has already been renewed for Season 3 as well as a prequel spin-off miniseries, "The Witcher: Blood Origin," which is due out later this year (per Deadline).

Being an epic fantasy series, "The Witcher" also focuses on more than just Geralt and Ciri. In fact, the show has a large cast of diverse characters and focuses on several viewpoints throughout the two seasons that have been released thus far. With that in mind, it's hard to pinpoint exactly who would top the list of fan-favorite characters. However, according to our recent poll, a certain portion of the fanbase definitely has come to a conclusion as to who their favorite character is from Season 2 of "The Witcher."