Tom Brady's Post-Football Career Is Going To Look Exactly Like We All Expected

Tom Brady has been making headlines in the football world for two decades, and that hasn't let up in the early days of his retirement. From constant speculation over whether Brady's retirement is actually a long-term ploy to return to the NFL on a different team, to Apple TV+ greenlighting a documentary series on the New England Patriots (via The Hollywood Reporter), Brady remains at the forefront of fans' minds, both in sports and pop culture. The former Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback maintains a heavier media presence than still-active players who just won the Super Bowl, like Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Brady said in a recent podcast interview that he will "never say never" to returning to the NFL should he decide he wants to play again (via NFL.com). NBC Sports has speculated that a potential Brady return to the NFL could involve him playing for the San Francisco 49ers, a currently competitive team in need of a quarterback that just so happens to be Brady's childhood favorite.

A brand new announcement might give Brady fans more clarity on where the 44-year-old's interests for the near future may lie. It looks like Brady might spend more time in California moving forward, but not with the 49ers.