Tom Holland Has One Regret About His Time Filming Uncharted

Following the release of "Uncharted" in theaters, Tom Holland spoke to Buzzfeed in a video interview shared to the Buzzfeed Celeb YouTube channel, answering interview questions while surrounded by puppies. Partway into their interview, Buzzfeed asked Holland what he might want to happen to Nathan Drake in a — merely hypothetical at the time the interview was filmed — second "Uncharted" movie.

"What would I like to see?" Holland replied. "I'd like to travel the world some more, you know? Obviously with this film, because of COVID we weren't able to travel everywhere we wanted to go. So it'd be nice to make another movie and just travel some more, you know, and get to see the world and make a movie."

From the sound of it, then, Drake's adventures in the "Uncharted" movie were once going to take him across the globe, but ended up becoming restricted to a limited number of filming locations in response to COVID-19 safety precautions. That said, as he suggests, those circumstances leave plenty of room for a second "Uncharted" to deliver on the globetrotting storyline Holland and co. had seemingly planned Drake's silver screen debut.