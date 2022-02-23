How The Curse Of Oak Island's Money Pit Really Got Its Name

One of the oddest things about "The Curse of Oak Island" is the fact that, despite not finding anything in their nine seasons on air, brothers Rick and Marty Lagina remain convinced that they know exactly where the island's legendary treasure is supposed to be. This location is dubbed the "Money Pit," and it is (supposedly) the spot where several teenagers first began searching for treasure over 200 years ago, when they discovered a mysterious man-made shaft dug over 100 feet into the earth. The Laginas claim to own this elusive "Money Pit," despite the fact that the pit's exact location has been lost for decades due to a disastrous series of prior expeditions to the island.

Much of the series is devoted to the team's efforts to excavate in and around the alleged location of this pit, and considering the fact they don't even know where the real pit actually is, it's no wonder the team hasn't made any progress after nine seasons of searching. The irony of calling a location "The Money Pit" and never finding anything there is apparently not lost on Marty Lagina, who recently revealed where the Pit's name actually came from.