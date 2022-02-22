The Hilarious Reason John Cena Refuses To Tease Peacemaker Season 2

After working some serious magic under the Marvel Studios banner — turning the relative unknowns on the "Guardians of the Galaxy" roster into household names –, James Gunn has done the same in the DC universe. His first foray into the DC Extended Universe came in 2021 for "The Suicide Squad," which offered moviegoers a vastly different take on the titular team compared to director David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" from 2016. Though it struggled financially, the film was a critical hit, resulting in a spinoff series for Gunn to helm that stars one of its breakout fresh faces: Peacemaker.

Played by longtime WWE mainstay John Cena, Christopher "Peacemaker" Smith came across as the most oblivious, egotistical member of the new Suicide Squad lineup. Nevertheless, by the time the credits rolled on his HBO Max series, fans had grown to adore him. Throughout his misadventures with Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), and the rest of Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) secret team, he confronted his personal demons, made progress in overcoming his childhood trauma, and even saved the world from an alien invasion. Still, his story isn't over yet.

"Peacemaker" Season 2 is already on its way down the pipeline, and fans can't wait to find out what's next for the titular anti-hero. Sadly for them, John Cena is keeping his lips locked on the subject for one hilarious reason.