South Park Celebrates 25th Anniversary With A New Spin On This Classic Chef Song

The elementary school characters of "South Park" never age, but the Comedy Central show has officially been on the air for a quarter of a century. That's 25 years of irreverent, scatological satire, and it is perhaps a testament to the series' lasting cultural impact that it no longer feels out of place alongside other adult animated series with equally foul-mouthed characters. The likes of "Archer," "Rick and Morty," and even the more philosophically minded "BoJack Horseman" might never have treated audiences to their audacious blends of lurid, yet intellectual humor were it not for the work of "South Park" and its creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Though it's hard to remember now, there was a time when "South Park" drew outrage and protest as it hurled comedic barbs toward everyone from the Church of Scientology to Kanye West, the latter of whom promised to "choke a 'South Park' writer with a fish stick" on his 2010 song "Gorgeous." Though the show still draws occasional ire, often for legitimate reasons, Parker and Stone were recently treated as homecoming heroes by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, and they're buying up the Denver landmark Casa Bonita, which they made famous in an episode of "South Park" named after the restaurant. These are not things people do when their brand is considered toxic.

That's why it feels something like a victory lap for "South Park" to mark its silver jubilee with a new take on a hilariously gross musical number from early in the show's history, released today by South Park Studios with a classical twist.