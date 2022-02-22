The Crowded Room - What We Know So Far

Like its Apple TV+ predecessors, "The Crowded House" is lining up some decidedly A-list talent on both sides of the camera. As for the behind the camera talent, per a recent Deadline report, "The Crowded House" is being produced by Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman ("A Beautiful Mind," "Star Trek: Picard"), with Kornél Mundruczó ("Pieces of a Woman") directing. The series will reportedly take an anthology approach in telling tales of people struggling with mental illness. Per Deadline, Goldsman is taking inspiration for Season 1 partially from his own life, as well as the events captured in the pages of Daniel Keyes' biography "The Minds of Billy Milligan."

If you're unfamiliar with Milligan's story, he was arrested for numerous violent crimes in the late 1970s, and he became the first defendant in U.S. history to be acquitted by reason of insanity after being diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (per Esquire). According to Deadline, that role will be renamed Danny Sullivan, with the fictionalized character being portrayed by the MCU's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, who will also produce.

Joining Holland in the project are "Mamma Mia!" and "Mank" star Amanda Seyfried as the clinical psychologist who catches Sullivan's complicated case, and former "Shameless" star Emmy Rossum, who will play Sullivan's mother. And according to The Hollywood Reporter, "Mayor of Kingstown" breakout Emma Laird has just boarded the project as Sullivan's girlfriend, with Sasha Lane ("Loki") and Christopher Abbott ("Possessor") coming aboard in undisclosed roles. Per that THR piece, season 1 of "The Crowded Room" will begin shooting in March, though an AppleTV+ premiere date has yet to be announced.