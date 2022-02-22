Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Negan's Future In The Walking Dead's Final Season

This article contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" Season 11 Episode 9, "No Other Way."

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has had some major ups and downs during his six-season run on AMC's "The Walking Dead." He has gone from brutally heading the Saviors (and shockingly murdering beloved characters like Steven Yeun's Glenn Rhee) to sitting in a prison cell for years, to allying with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus)'s faction against the murderous Reapers. Thanks to a redemptive arc and an episode that flashed back to the character's origins, Negan has thus become something of a grey-hatted figure — which is saying something, in a show already filled with morally complex characters.

Unfortunately for Negan, when it comes to his relationships with Daryl and Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) — Glenn's widow, that is — bygones have been anything but bygones. Negan recently admitted to Maggie that he doesn't regret killing Glenn and others from Maggie's original group in retaliation for their attack on his Saviors — rather, he regrets not killing all of them. Maggie, meanwhile, has vowed vengeance on the remaining Reapers and proved her mettle by killing all of the remaining Reapers who took part in Glenn's death but Leah (Lynn Collins). Perhaps, then, it's not shocking that Negan finally decided to part company from Maggie's group during Sunday's episode of "The Walking Dead," titled "No Other Way," since in his mind it seems quite clear that someday she may decide to claim vengeance on him.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the man behind the leather jacket and baseball bat, recently gave an interview to Insider. Here, he talked about the future of his character — and hinted that the situation between Negan and his longtime rivals are far from over.