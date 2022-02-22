The Scariest Texas Chainsaw Massacre Scene To Film According To Elsie Fisher - Exclusive

Suffice to say, one of the reasons why the new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" film (now on Netflix) remains so brutal is the fact that the weapon of choice is still ... well, a chainsaw. It's a naturally violent instrument, to the point where, when you hear one in the distance, you immediately take notice because you want to make sure you're not anywhere near it. The current flick's star Elsie Fisher had the same reaction dealing with the chainsaws that they had to use during filming.

When discussing with Looper a scene that appears toward the end of the movie, Fisher mentioned, "When I'm running away from [Leatherface], the chainsaw that they had on set [may have been] a real chainsaw, or at least had very realistic sounding noises. We had four different chainsaws, I think. There was a plastic one, one with just chains, one with just sounds, and then a real one. That was pretty terrifying."

The sounds of the chainsaws may have been freaky, but it sounds like Fisher and the rest of the cast were never in any real danger while filming, which is to be expected. Fisher went on to explain, "Everyone knew exactly what they were doing, thankfully. No one got hurt, and I never felt like I was going to get hurt, but that's instincts kick in. You're like, 'Oh crap. That's a chainsaw.' It was a lot fun."

