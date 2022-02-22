The Scariest Texas Chainsaw Massacre Scene To Film According To Elsie Fisher - Exclusive
The original 1974 film "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is rightfully considered one of the greatest horror movies ever made. It regularly makes it onto lists of the scariest films of all time for many publications, and the movie was even banned in several countries due to its depiction of violence (via Banned Library). Sensibilities may have changed over the decades, but even today, the film is fairly gruesome to watch, even if you enjoy the occasional horror flick.
Given its lasting legacy, it only seems appropriate that the iconic piece has received yet another iteration this year in the form of Netflix's new film version, "Texas Chainsaw Massacre." It occurs several decades after the original, with Leatherface (Mark Burnham) still up to his old tricks and going on a rampage when a group of influencers and businesspeople wander into a desolate Texan town, looking to turn a profit.
Like the original, the new version is an R-rated slasher flick in every sense — not only is it terrifying to watch, but the cast had some freaky moments on set, too. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Elsie Fisher — who plays Lila — spoke about the scariest part of shooting the new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
Elsie Fisher's instincts kicked in around the chainsaws
Suffice to say, one of the reasons why the new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" film (now on Netflix) remains so brutal is the fact that the weapon of choice is still ... well, a chainsaw. It's a naturally violent instrument, to the point where, when you hear one in the distance, you immediately take notice because you want to make sure you're not anywhere near it. The current flick's star Elsie Fisher had the same reaction dealing with the chainsaws that they had to use during filming.
When discussing with Looper a scene that appears toward the end of the movie, Fisher mentioned, "When I'm running away from [Leatherface], the chainsaw that they had on set [may have been] a real chainsaw, or at least had very realistic sounding noises. We had four different chainsaws, I think. There was a plastic one, one with just chains, one with just sounds, and then a real one. That was pretty terrifying."
The sounds of the chainsaws may have been freaky, but it sounds like Fisher and the rest of the cast were never in any real danger while filming, which is to be expected. Fisher went on to explain, "Everyone knew exactly what they were doing, thankfully. No one got hurt, and I never felt like I was going to get hurt, but that's instincts kick in. You're like, 'Oh crap. That's a chainsaw.' It was a lot fun."
"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is now playing on Netflix.