Thor: Love And Thunder Lego Set Reveals A Major Valkyrie Spoiler

Contains potential spoilers for "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know that they need to stay hyper-vigilant to avoid spoilers for any upcoming MCU films – especially online. You never know where you might accidentally catch a glimpse of some unreleased scene, or where someone might leak part of a film's plot just to ruin it for others. No matter where you are on the internet, it seems like you always run the risk of having an upcoming release spoiled for you if you're not prepared.

That said, even the most careful of fans might not expect to have a movie spoiled for them through a LEGO set. With the upcoming release of LEGO's Marvel collection, it seems that MCU fans have an entirely new side of the internet to avoid if they want to remain unspoiled. Marvel recently announced a line of LEGO sets that will be released to promote their new film "Thor: Love and Thunder," and, unfortunately, the somewhat innocuous name of one of the set's minifigures may have just given away a character detail that we'll potentially see in the upcoming movie.