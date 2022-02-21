Peter Dinklage Hints At Eitri's Return In Thor: Love And Thunder
"Avengers: Infinity War" was a massive accomplishment. Not only was it a riveting summer blockbuster that tied together disparate series into one cohesive story, but it also managed to expand upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For most movies, having the likes of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) would be enough, but "Infinity War" managed to introduce entirely new characters into the mix who were weaved into the plot seamlessly.
One of these new characters is Eitri (Peter Dinklage), King of the Dwarves, who forged the Infinity Gauntlet for Thanos (Josh Brolin). He's also the last survivor after Thanos wiped out every other Dwarf but him. As such, he's the only one Thor can turn to when he requires a weapon powerful enough to take down Thanos so that he may avenge his fallen Asgardians. It may have initially seemed like Eitri's time in the MCU was over, but based on recent comments made by actor Peter Dinklage, he may yet appear again in an upcoming Marvel flick.
Peter Dinklage plays coy about re-entering the MCU
When it comes to Marvel, actors always have to remain secretive when there's any speculation about when they'll appear next. This was famously exhibited when Andrew Garfield had to lie for months on end to hide the fact he was in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Without official confirmation that Dinklage will return, he naturally has to keep quiet about whether his time in the MCU is over or not. After all, he was still alive when we last saw him in "Infinity War," so in the MCU, he's still out there.
While Peter Dinklage was promoting his recent film "Cyrano," he was asked on the Empire podcast whether he'd be back for a Marvel movie, specifically the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder." When asked about a potential return, Dinklage didn't let any cats out of the bag: "Well, there's another 'Thor' movie there, isn't there? Coming out that [Taika Waititi's] directed. But, I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything." Dinklage went on to explain, "If you die in a Marvel movie, doesn't mean it's your last Marvel movie. That's the crazy thing, it doesn't matter. Somebody could make a TV — now, there's TV shows. It's Marvel World; we're just all part of it."
Granted, Eitri's very much alive, so it wouldn't take much for Thor and his friends to revisit him if they needed a new weapon. But until "Love and Thunder" comes out on July 8, 2022, Dinklage's involvement will likely remain a mystery.