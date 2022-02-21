Peter Dinklage Hints At Eitri's Return In Thor: Love And Thunder

When it comes to Marvel, actors always have to remain secretive when there's any speculation about when they'll appear next. This was famously exhibited when Andrew Garfield had to lie for months on end to hide the fact he was in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Without official confirmation that Dinklage will return, he naturally has to keep quiet about whether his time in the MCU is over or not. After all, he was still alive when we last saw him in "Infinity War," so in the MCU, he's still out there.

While Peter Dinklage was promoting his recent film "Cyrano," he was asked on the Empire podcast whether he'd be back for a Marvel movie, specifically the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder." When asked about a potential return, Dinklage didn't let any cats out of the bag: "Well, there's another 'Thor' movie there, isn't there? Coming out that [Taika Waititi's] directed. But, I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything." Dinklage went on to explain, "If you die in a Marvel movie, doesn't mean it's your last Marvel movie. That's the crazy thing, it doesn't matter. Somebody could make a TV — now, there's TV shows. It's Marvel World; we're just all part of it."

Granted, Eitri's very much alive, so it wouldn't take much for Thor and his friends to revisit him if they needed a new weapon. But until "Love and Thunder" comes out on July 8, 2022, Dinklage's involvement will likely remain a mystery.