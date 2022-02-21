Robert Downey, Jr. Reportedly Eyeing Lead In Parker Adaptation For Amazon

As noted on Comicbook.com, Shane Black will reportedly pen the new film and Robert Downey, Jr. will take on the starring role of the iconic thief, a character already brought to life on the big screen in previous adaptations starring the likes of Lee Marvin, Mel Gibson, Jason Statham, and others. The same article reports that Downey, Jr. will also serve as a producer on the film along with his wife, Susan Downey, and veteran Hollywood producer Joel Silver.

Perhaps most familiar to audiences from his work in multiple "Iron Man" films, Downey, Jr. comes to the new "Parker" project after a decade of major hits like the "Spiderman: Homecoming," the "Avengers" quadrilogy, and the "Sherlock Holmes" franchise. For his part, writer/director Shane Black has been a creative force in the industry since launching his career with the script for "Lethal Weapon" in 1987. He has since gone on to write and direct films including "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang" in 2005, "Iron Man 3" in 2013, "The Nice Guys" in 2016, and 2018's "The Predator" (per IMDb).

It seems safe to say that with Downey, Jr. slated for the lead role, Amazon's big-screen incarnation of this enduring crime-thriller anti-hero is something we'll be hearing a lot more about in the months to come.