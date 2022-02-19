Nearly 34% Enjoyed This Recent Nicolas Cage Movie The Most

Nicolas Cage is one of those actors whose reputation precedes them. He kicked off his acting career in the 1980s and soon became one of Hollywood's rising stars as that decade drew to a close. Come the '90s, he continued to build his name as a leading man through projects like "Face/Off" and "Con Air," which led him to prosper in the 2000s. "Matchstick Men," "National Treasure," "Ghost Rider," and more all added him to the cast list, affording him more opportunities to showcase his, well, unique acting style at the movies.

As the 2010s began, Nicolas Cage continued to find work at every turn, even if many of these projects struggled to garner much attention. Although, for every "Arsenal" — a direct-to-video footnote in Cage's career — there was a "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" to keep him at the forefront of the entertainment world. In fact, one could argue that Cage's name value is a major reason why such efforts as "Mandy" received widespread attention and praise instead of falling by the wayside. Unsurprisingly, this trend has continued in the 2020s.

Though it's not even halfway through, Nicolas Cage has already starred in a good number of films in the 2020s, many of which have flown under the mainstream radar. According to roughly 34% of moviegoers, this was his most enjoyable offering in recent years.