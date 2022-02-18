Ryan Reynolds Responds To Deadpool Sightings In Doctor Strange 2 Trailer

If you're an actor and have any connection to a superhero project whatsoever, you can be confident you'll be asked about it no matter what you're currently promoting.

That's what happened with Ryan Reynolds, who's currently doing press for his upcoming Netflix film "The Adam Project." Variety sought his input on whether audiences can expect to see Deadpool, who's appeared in two of his own movies so far, in the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Rumors have swirled lately regarding what kind of cameos we can expect out of the film, especially seeing how the movie will see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travel across the multiverse, potentially encountering other Marvel properties, like the X-Men and Fantastic Four, in the process. Deadpool could undoubtedly be on that guest list, and speculation has only grown more rampant with the belief that Deadpool is hidden on the "Doctor Strange 2" poster.

Much like Andrew Garfield before him, Ryan Reynolds is now fielding questions about any secret projects he has in the work. His response is to be expected when dealing with any rumors related to Marvel.