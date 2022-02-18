Ryan Reynolds Responds To Deadpool Sightings In Doctor Strange 2 Trailer
If you're an actor and have any connection to a superhero project whatsoever, you can be confident you'll be asked about it no matter what you're currently promoting.
That's what happened with Ryan Reynolds, who's currently doing press for his upcoming Netflix film "The Adam Project." Variety sought his input on whether audiences can expect to see Deadpool, who's appeared in two of his own movies so far, in the upcoming "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Rumors have swirled lately regarding what kind of cameos we can expect out of the film, especially seeing how the movie will see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) travel across the multiverse, potentially encountering other Marvel properties, like the X-Men and Fantastic Four, in the process. Deadpool could undoubtedly be on that guest list, and speculation has only grown more rampant with the belief that Deadpool is hidden on the "Doctor Strange 2" poster.
Much like Andrew Garfield before him, Ryan Reynolds is now fielding questions about any secret projects he has in the work. His response is to be expected when dealing with any rumors related to Marvel.
Ryan Reynolds says he's 'not in the movie'
Despite any concrete evidence, some fans remain convinced Deadpool will appear in the sequel. Now that Disney owns the Merc with a Mouth, it's been confirmed that he'll reappear in another solo movie at some point. Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe eventually, but could it be sooner rather than later?
According to Ryan Reynolds himself, fans still have a ways to go before they see him suit up once again. When asked about a possible appearance in "Multiverse of Madness," Reynolds responded, "I'm really not in the movie." When pushed further, Reynolds doubled down, "I'm promising, I'm not in the movie." They are short, succinct answers, and at first glance, they seem to suggest that Reynolds' MCU debut still has some time to come.
However, fans have long memories. It wasn't that long ago Andrew Garfield was doing interviews and insisting he wasn't in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." When that movie finally came out, both Garfield and another previous Spider-Man — Tobey Maguire — had parts to play. Reynolds could absolutely still be in the film, and he's just playing coy for the time being. But it's not like he'll spill the beans before "Multiverse of Madness" comes out. We'll have to wait to see what was the truth and what was a lie.