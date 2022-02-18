Ryan Reynolds Weighs In On Joining The Star Wars Universe

Though he recently announced that he's taking a break from Hollywood to spend time with his family, Ryan Reynolds still has some projects in the hopper that are getting ready to be released. After getting on the nerves of Dwayne Johnson in Netflix's "Red Notice," his next stint with the streaming service is alongside Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana in an upcoming sci-fi family film titled "The Adam Project."

Directed by Shawn Levy of "Free Guy" fame, the film sees Reynolds as a time-traveler who heads back in time to his younger years. There he meets his child-self, and together, the past and present join up to confront their late father (Ruffalo). With all these fantastical elements surrounding a kid's wild adventure, Reynolds himself compared the movie to "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" while speaking to Variety at a screening of the film. "The Adam Project" also shares a specific similar detail to Steven Spielberg's classic, as both movies include nods to the beloved sci-fi franchise "Star Wars."

Given that the galaxy far, far away is experiencing a huge surge in relevance thanks to the popularity of the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett" and "The Mandalorian," it's not surprising that Reynolds was asked if he'd ever consider joining the world of Jedis and Jawas. His response was understandable for just about anyone who likes either.