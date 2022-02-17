Uma Thurman Offers Devastating Update On Kill Bill Vol. 3
Quentin Tarantino is a director known for his repeat collaborations with actors. Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Madsen, and Zoe Bell are among the many names that have appeared in multiple Tarantino projects. And one of the most recognizable names on that list is Uma Thurman. First appearing in Tarantino's non-linear crime film "Pulp Fiction," Thurman made a name for herself as the bewitching wife of crime boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames).
It was on the set of "Pulp Fiction" that Tarantino and Thurman created one of the most iconic martial arts characters in recent memory (via Today). Together, they envisioned the character of The Bride, an ex-assassin who is left for dead at her wedding rehearsal after leaving her former life. The concept came to fruition in the early 2000s with "Kill Bill Vol. 1" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2."
There are many Tarantino films that have not yet been made, and a proposed "Kill Bill Vol. 3" has long been one such project that fans want to see come to fruition. It seems more relevant than ever now that Thurman's daughter, Maya Hawke, has broken into acting, and has even already appeared in Tarantino's film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Some fans specifically hope she will appear as Beatrix Kiddo's (Thurman) daughter Bebe in the long-discussed third installment of The Bride's bloody saga (per The Guardian).
However, fans may have to tamp down their excitement for "Kill Bill Vol. 3" after some pointed statements made by Thurman about the future of the project.
Kill Bill Vol. 3 doesn't appear to be happening any time soon
In a recent interview on the Sirius XM program "The Jess Cagle Show," Uma Thurman addressed the question on every Quentin Tarantino fans' mind. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any updates for the ETA of "Kill Bill Vol. 3" (via Variety).
"I can't really tell you anything about it," Thurman stated on the show. "I mean, it has been discussed over the years. There was real thought about it happening, but very long ago. I don't see it as immediately on the horizon." While this is not necessarily a no, it is not a statement that inspires much confidence. Thurman would be the person to know if she was reprising her role as The Bride, especially with talk of her daughter being involved.
Tarantino has also said in the past that he only plans to make 10 films in his career and that he may be done with directing soon. "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" marked his ninth feature, making "Kill Bill Vol. 3" a ticking clock.