Uma Thurman Offers Devastating Update On Kill Bill Vol. 3

Quentin Tarantino is a director known for his repeat collaborations with actors. Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Madsen, and Zoe Bell are among the many names that have appeared in multiple Tarantino projects. And one of the most recognizable names on that list is Uma Thurman. First appearing in Tarantino's non-linear crime film "Pulp Fiction," Thurman made a name for herself as the bewitching wife of crime boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames).

It was on the set of "Pulp Fiction" that Tarantino and Thurman created one of the most iconic martial arts characters in recent memory (via Today). Together, they envisioned the character of The Bride, an ex-assassin who is left for dead at her wedding rehearsal after leaving her former life. The concept came to fruition in the early 2000s with "Kill Bill Vol. 1" and "Kill Bill Vol. 2."

There are many Tarantino films that have not yet been made, and a proposed "Kill Bill Vol. 3" has long been one such project that fans want to see come to fruition. It seems more relevant than ever now that Thurman's daughter, Maya Hawke, has broken into acting, and has even already appeared in Tarantino's film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Some fans specifically hope she will appear as Beatrix Kiddo's (Thurman) daughter Bebe in the long-discussed third installment of The Bride's bloody saga (per The Guardian).

However, fans may have to tamp down their excitement for "Kill Bill Vol. 3" after some pointed statements made by Thurman about the future of the project.