The Staggering Number Of Law & Order Episodes Jerry Orbach Actually Filmed

As the flagship series in the "Law & Order" franchise is set to return to the airwaves with an unexpected primetime revival, fans are understandably excited to once again lay eyes on some of characters who made the original show such a joy to watch from week to week. While we already know the likes of Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson are set to appear in season 21 of "Law & Order," we can only assume other faces from the "Law & Order" past will also turn up in some capacity, as well.

Sadly, one face from the O.G. "Law & Order" we know will not be back is that of Jerry Orbach, who arguably became the face of the franchise after portraying the steadfast, and infamously quippy Detective Lennie Briscoe for 12 full seasons. Though Briscoe ultimately retired in a 2004 episode of "L&O," Orbach likely would've played the part for several more seasons via guest appearances had he not passed from prostate cancer that same year. Even still, Orbach remains one of the longest-tenured actors in the "Law & Order" family, and the number of episodes he appeared in over his run might surprise even die-hard fans of the show.