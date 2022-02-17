The Challenge: All-Stars Season 3 Release Date, Location, And Trailer - What We Know So Far

The Paramount+ series "The Challenge: All Stars" has become a popular spin-off from MTV's "The Challenge" game show. The contest pits previous "The Challenge" competitors — all of whom originally appeared on various Paramount-produced reality shows — against one another. That results in an interesting mix of people: you might see someone from "The Real World" compete against someone from "Big Brother," for instance. Contestants are then pared down until only three are left standing, with the winner usually receiving a cash prize and a trophy.

"The Challenge: All Stars" pits previous winners from the original "The Challenge" against one another in a contest to determine who comes out on top in both physical and mental contests. As with the original "The Challenge," the contestants are eliminated, one by one, until there's just a single victor left — and they, in turn, receive the requisite prize and trophy.

Fortunately for fans of the series, Paramount recently announced that a third season of "The Challenge: All Stars" will air in 2022. Here's what we know about it so far.