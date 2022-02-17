Fargo Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For
"Fargo" is widely considered one of the best films of the 1990s. The black comedy crime movie completely changed what filmmakers could do within the context of a thriller in the story of a pregnant police chief investigating homicides. Not only that, but it has arguably one of the coolest opening title cards of any film ever with: "This is a true story. The events depicted in this film took place in Minnesota in 1987. At the request of the survivors, the names have been changed. Out of respect for the dead, the rest has been told exactly as it occurred."
With such a legacy to its name, it's understandable if audiences were apprehensive when FX announced a new series based on the film. Those fears were soon squashed when the first season debuted in 2014 and depicted a stellar black comedy that deserved the carry the name of "Fargo." Several more seasons followed, and fortunately for fans of the show, another one is now on the way.
FX has renewed Fargo for Season 5
Season 4 of "Fargo" aired back in 2020, and FX has remained silent on whether that would be the last season. We now have confirmation courtesy of Variety that the network has, indeed, picked up the series for a fifth season, which creator Noah Hawley will spearhead. According to the report, the new season will take place in 2019 and focus on the question, "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" It's a fitting descriptor for "Fargo" and promises more crime intertwined with comedy for fans who have been desperate for any news regarding their favorite anthology series.
Michael Wright, the president of scripted television at MGM, had this to say of the new season: "Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television." Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, spoke about the new season, "Noah and Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of 'Fargo' and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series."
No word yet on who will join the cast, but the series has gotten some brilliant talent over the years, including Ewan McGregor, Chris Rock, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, to name a few.