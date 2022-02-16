The Last Of Us Fans Just Got The Worst News About The HBO Show's Release Date

Big, live-action video game adaptations are a tricky thing to pull off if recent examples like Warner Bros.' "Mortal Kombat" are any indication. Video game adaptations often risk not being well received by critics or audiences. This curse seems to going strong with the latest example, "Uncharted," which is garnering a 38% on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing. However, another forthcoming live-action television adaptation is "The Last of Us." The new series is set up at HBO and was developed by Naughty Dog, the same studio behind the "Uncharted" games.

Production on "The Last of Us" is ongoing, and, as new sneak peeks emerge, a certain level of hype has been building. There are a few different reasons for this, with the most obvious being the cast announced thus far. Pedro Pascal will step into the lead role of Joel, Bella Ramsey will portray Ellie, and Gabriel Luna will play Joel's brother Tommy. While that's a stacked enough cast, another reason for fans to think this won't just be another dead-on-arrival video game adaptation is the fact that the show will air on HBO, a network known for producing high-quality shows like "Euphoria" and "Game of Thrones."

"The Last of Us" Season 1 has been in the works since the cabler gave it the official green light in November 2020 (via Variety). For a while now, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a potential release date. Unfortunately, some information just dropped that may disappoint fans hoping for the show to come out anytime soon.