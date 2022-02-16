Dora The Explorer Paramount+ Live-Action Series - What We Know So Far

There is about to be a whole lot more exploring in everyone's lives.

Paramount recently announced that multiple new "Dora the Explorer" projects are in the works, including a new animated series aimed at preschoolers — the intended audience for Dora's original Nick Jr. show — as well as a live-action "Dora the Explorer” series for the streaming service Paramount+ (via Deadline). These new Dora projects will be the franchise's first entries in the 2020s, keeping the long-running children's franchise alive since it first aired in 2000.

The last "Dora" release, before this, was the live-action feature film "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" in 2019, which took a slightly more mature, comedic tone intended for tween audiences. "Dora and the Lost City of Gold" proved a surprising hit for Paramount Pictures, grossing just under $120 million worldwide on a $49 million budget (via Box Office Mojo).

In the age of reboots, cinematic universes, and nostalgia-driven entertainment, Dora is a prime candidate for new installments geared toward today's children and audiences who grew up with the character — whether they have children of their own to engage with Boots and Swiper the Fox or not. And while the new Dora-related announcements are still very reecent, here is everything we know so far about the "Dora the Explorer" live-action series in the works at Paramount+.