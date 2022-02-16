Upload Creator Signals A Bright Future For The Series

The sci-fi comedy drama series, "Upload" premiered on Prime Video on May 1, 2020. Created by Greg Daniels (who is also known for creating the American version of "The Office"), "Upload" is set in 2033 in a society where technology now allows for humans to be "uploaded" into the virtual afterlife of their choosing once they die. When Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) dies unexpectedly at the age of 27, his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) uploads him to the expensive afterlife Lakeview, where he is at first content, but then finds himself under many restrictions. Nathan manages to cope when he meets his living "handler," Nora (Andy Allo), who soon finds herself both falling for Nathan and suspecting that his death may not have been an accident.

"Upload" got off to a great start with viewers — it was renewed for Season 2 a mere seven days after Season 1 premiered (via Deadline). The second season is now finally nearing its release date, as it is slated to premiere on March 11, 2022.

With the Season 2 release date now less than a month away, fans are probably wondering what they can expect from the sophomore season — and about the future of the series beyond that. In a recent interview, creator Daniels opens up about all things "Upload," and he's definitely signaling a bright future for the series.