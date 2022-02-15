Umbrella Academy Season 3 Posters Teases The Return Of Our Favorite Heroes

It has been over two years since "The Umbrella Academy" has graced viewers with its presence. At some times humorous and most times heartbreaking, Netflix's series depicts the lives of seven adults with superpowers. Adopted by Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), the children were the product of 43 women giving birth simultaneously. Though Reginald raised the children to be superheroes, he failed in the fatherhood department. In addition to gaslighting and general neglect, his decision to weaponize his children resulted in the death of Ben (Justin H. Min). Ben still helps his siblings through Klaus (Robert Sheehan), also known as Seance. Klaus is the only one who can see and interact with Ben due to his ability to communicate with the dead.

Season 2 implements many amazing feats including time travel. But the big twist at the end is the resurrection of Ben. After interfering in the 1960s, the Hargreeves siblings return to the present day to find that not only is Ben alive, but The Umbrella Academy no longer exists. Instead, it is The Sparrow Academy with Ben as its leader and no memory of his siblings. Now finally after years of waiting, viewers have some insight into who will appear in Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy."