Robert Pattinson Weighs In On His Future As Matt Reeves' Batman

Every time that a brave new soul enters the Batcave to put on that iconic suit, fans end up wondering when the next fitting will be. It happened with Christian Bale the second he got handed a Joker card at the conclusion of "Batman Begins" — and a title like that was just asking for trouble, so he ended up with an entire trilogy. This year, meanwhile, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be reprising their iterations of the Bat for "The Flash."

With that in mind, it begs the question of just where that leaves Robert Pattinson and his impending fresh take on the character in Matt Reeves' "The Batman." Anticipation is already through the roof, as the world waits to see just how the young star handles one of DC's finest characters and the dangers he'll be up against. However, should it be a success, could there be another installment on the way that will see Pattinson punching goons that picked the wrong night to commit crimes in Gotham City?

Following a recent interview with the man himself, it sounds like he sure hopes so.