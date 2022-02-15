How I Met Your Father Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For
"How I Met Your Mother" — the beloved sitcom that ran for nine seasons — told the story of a hopeless romantic and his group of friends as they drink in their favorite New York City Irish pub, dealing with the trials and tribulations of love, careers and life in general. Eventually, the protagonist, Ted (Josh Radnor), reveals how he met the titular mother, but the show is more about the journey than reaching the destination. When Hulu unveiled the spin-off series "How I Met Your Father" earlier this year, the sitcom arrived with high expectations to live up to. The reviews have been middling thus far, but it seems that audiences have enjoyed the show more than critics (per Rotten Tomatoes).
"How I Met Your Father" tells the story of Sophie (younger version played by Hilary Duff, older version by Kim Cattrall) as she recalls to her son the story of trying to find Prince Charming in the age of Tinder. While the series features some callbacks its parent show, "How I Met Your Father" has captivated viewers with a new set of characters and stories (that said, there are many old-school fans who'd love to see Neil Patrick Harris reprise the role of Barney Stinson in the spinoff — but will it ever happen?)
It remains to be seen if any old favorites will return in the spin-off, but Hulu recently dropped some good news that will please "How I Met Your Father" fans all the same.
How I Met Your Father will return for a second season
The first season of a TV show is always the trickiest to pull off, as the goal is to find an audience and keep them around. However, it seems that "How I Met Your Father" has lived up to expectations in that regard. As The Hollywood Reporter writes, Hulu has greenlit Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's sitcom for a second season, commissioning 20 episodes in the process — double the count for the first season.
"Isaac and Elizabeth's inspired vision for How I Met Your Father has proven to be true appointment viewing that fans cannot get enough of week to week," said Jordan Helman, head of scripted content for Hulu Originals, in a statement published by THR. "The lives of these characters, as portrayed by the immensely talented cast led by Hilary Duff, are just starting to unfold and we're thrilled to bring more of this group's journey to our viewers with a supersized second season."
A release date for when fans can expect Season 2 of "How I Met Your Mother" hasn't been revealed at the time of this writing. However, viewers can rest assured knowing that it's coming at some point. This greatly increases the odds that the new series may one day be able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its predecessor — and maybe, just maybe, last long enough to not only reveal who the titular father is, but have an ending that fans are happier with.