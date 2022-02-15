How I Met Your Father Fans Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

"How I Met Your Mother" — the beloved sitcom that ran for nine seasons — told the story of a hopeless romantic and his group of friends as they drink in their favorite New York City Irish pub, dealing with the trials and tribulations of love, careers and life in general. Eventually, the protagonist, Ted (Josh Radnor), reveals how he met the titular mother, but the show is more about the journey than reaching the destination. When Hulu unveiled the spin-off series "How I Met Your Father" earlier this year, the sitcom arrived with high expectations to live up to. The reviews have been middling thus far, but it seems that audiences have enjoyed the show more than critics (per Rotten Tomatoes).

"How I Met Your Father" tells the story of Sophie (younger version played by Hilary Duff, older version by Kim Cattrall) as she recalls to her son the story of trying to find Prince Charming in the age of Tinder. While the series features some callbacks its parent show, "How I Met Your Father" has captivated viewers with a new set of characters and stories (that said, there are many old-school fans who'd love to see Neil Patrick Harris reprise the role of Barney Stinson in the spinoff — but will it ever happen?)

It remains to be seen if any old favorites will return in the spin-off, but Hulu recently dropped some good news that will please "How I Met Your Father" fans all the same.