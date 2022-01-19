The Key Difference Between How I Met Your Father And How I Met Your Mother

There are plenty of unique sitcoms out there, but few were as innovative and memorable as "How I Met Your Mother." Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, the show plays out as a series of flashbacks brought on by lead character Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) explaining to his kids in the year 2030 how he met their mom. His tale spans from 2005 — the year that the show began — to 2013, which amounted to a whopping nine seasons and over 208 episodes that earned the cast and crew numerous accolades and worldwide praise.

At the time of this writing, nearly eight years have elapsed since "How I Met Your Mother" bid viewers farewell. Its finale, "Last Forever, Part 2," proved a bit controversial with a fair number of fans, so it should come as no surprise that the program hasn't returned to the airwaves in the age of reboots and revivals. However, that doesn't mean that a sequel title hasn't come together to carry the torch instead. "How I Met Your Father" premiered on Hulu on January 18, 2022, starring the likes of Hilary Duff, Suraj Sharma, and Christopher Lowell.

Though they may sound similar and share some striking parallels, "How I Met Your Father" will differentiate itself from "How I Met Your Mother" in one key way.