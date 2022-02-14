Dan Aykroyd Shares A Touching Tribute For Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman

Dan Aykroyd tweeted the following statement regarding the passing of Ivan Reitman: "Feeling heartbreak today for Geneviève, Catherine, Caroline, Jason and family. The loss of my friend, collaborator, champion and one of the last great creative talents of the BIG SCREEN ERA crumples me. Now on Thursdays who am I gonna call?" Aykroyd and Reitman worked on numerous projects over the years, including the first two "Ghostbusters" movies and 2001's "Evolution." Aykroyd also co-wrote the screenplay for "Ghostbusters" with Harold Ramis.

Aykroyd isn't the only original Ghostbuster offering his condolences. On February 13, Ernie Hudson, who's played Winston Zeddemore throughout the "Ghostbusters" franchise, tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of [Ivan] Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP."

It's just one of many tributes that have come out since his death. As Deadline reported, Paul Feig, Carrie Coon, and Grace McKenna were also among those who took to social media to share photos and words of praise. It's clear Reitman touched the lives of many, and he'll be sorely missed by so many.