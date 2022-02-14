The Worst Episode Of Bull According To IMDb

"Bull" is the CBS series that stars Michael Weatherly as Jason Bull, the psychologist and owner of the Trial Analysis Corporation (TAC). Bull and his team serve as consultants for attorneys who are involved in high-profile trials. They analyze jurors' personality types in order to help lawyers get the best possible outcomes. Then, they help lawyers craft the best arguments to persuade the jury.

"Bull" premiered in 2016, and it's currently in its sixth season. So far, the show has aired 114 total episodes (via IMDb). Inevitably, one of those episodes is going to be the lowest-rated of the bunch.

TV episodes can get a bad rating from fans for a variety of reasons. They might discard the show's established format and do something unusual, or they might shift the focus away from the popular core cast members and follow someone new. Behind the scenes, all sorts of factors can come into play, like personality clashes or production disruptions.

When it comes to this episode of "Bull," however, it's a little bit of everything.