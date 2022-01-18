Fans Of Bull On CBS Just Got The Worst News

The legal procedural "Bull" has lasted for six seasons on CBS. The show stars "NCIS" alum Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, the head of a jury consulting firm. Bull uses his degree in psychology and his experience as a trial science expert to select a jury pool that will suit his client's needs. He also helps them pick out a legal defense most likely to set his clients free. Bull has a team of employees with a variety of skills that can help his clients achieve these goals, with everyone pitching in to make sure his clients get their money's worth. Per CBS, the series is inspired by early events in Dr. Phil McGraw's career before he became a talk-show host.

"Bull" has been a steady performer for CBS since its debut in 2016 and has never fallen out of the Nielsen Top 20 since its debut, per reports from both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. The long-running series has also been reliably renewed every April since its first season, with the most recent renewal arriving in April 2021 (via Deadline). The show has been a fixture on CBS' Monday night schedule for the bulk of its run, with its first two seasons airing on Tuesday nights and its current season airing on Thursdays. Unfortunately, fans of "Bull" just received some devastating news that will free up their Thursday nights permanently.