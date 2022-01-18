Fans Of Bull On CBS Just Got The Worst News
The legal procedural "Bull" has lasted for six seasons on CBS. The show stars "NCIS" alum Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, the head of a jury consulting firm. Bull uses his degree in psychology and his experience as a trial science expert to select a jury pool that will suit his client's needs. He also helps them pick out a legal defense most likely to set his clients free. Bull has a team of employees with a variety of skills that can help his clients achieve these goals, with everyone pitching in to make sure his clients get their money's worth. Per CBS, the series is inspired by early events in Dr. Phil McGraw's career before he became a talk-show host.
"Bull" has been a steady performer for CBS since its debut in 2016 and has never fallen out of the Nielsen Top 20 since its debut, per reports from both The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. The long-running series has also been reliably renewed every April since its first season, with the most recent renewal arriving in April 2021 (via Deadline). The show has been a fixture on CBS' Monday night schedule for the bulk of its run, with its first two seasons airing on Tuesday nights and its current season airing on Thursdays. Unfortunately, fans of "Bull" just received some devastating news that will free up their Thursday nights permanently.
Bull has been cancelled after six seasons
As announced by Deadline on Tuesday, January 18, CBS will end "Bull" after its sixth season finishes airing this spring. The series' conclusion arrives ahead of Michael Weatherly's announcement on leaving the show in a tweet thread posted on the same day. "I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring [Jason Bull's] story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama," the actor wrote in part. A press release from CBS posted on Deadline thanks the show's stars, crew, and "our loyal viewers." The network added that it "look[s] forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence, and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite."
At the time of writing, 12 episodes of the sixth season of "Bull" remain unaired, per Deadline. It's unclear how the CBS series will choose to wrap up its ongoing storylines or if there will be a neat conclusion, for that matter. The series finale is expected to air in May, Deadline also notes. The next episode of "Bull" airs on Thursday, January 20.