We Finally Know When Impractical Jokers Is Coming Back
People have enjoyed watching hidden camera prank shows on TV for decades, but "Impractical Jokers" sets itself apart in two key ways. The show originally starred four members of the Tenderloin improv troupe, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto. Unlike other prank shows, the "Impractical Jokers" guys always make themselves the butt of the joke, and not unsuspecting strangers. On top of that, "Impractical Jokers" has always been about the lifelong friendship of the core four. They're devoted to humiliating each other, but beneath it all is a genuine sweetness.
"Impractical Jokers" began airing on TruTV in 2011, and since then the franchise has spawned a film, which premiered in February 2020, as well as two spinoff series, "Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party," and "Impractical Jokers: After Party." Amid all of that, the flagship series continues going strong.
Back in February 2021, Deadline announced that the Tenderloin guys had signed a first-look deal with WarnerMedia to produce scripted and unscripted content. At that time, Deadline also announced that "Impractical Jokers" would be renewed for a tenth season on TruTV. It's been more than a year since then, but now we know when "Impractical Jokers" will be back. Best of all, Season 10 isn't even big enough to include all the pranks they have in store. Here's everything we know so far.
Impractical Jokers will have a supersized special in April followed by a full season this summer
As reported by Variety, "Impractical Jokers" will be back on April 2 for a "supersized special." The special will air simultaneously on all three Turner-owned networks — TNT, TBS, and TruTV — and will air right after the coverage of this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four.
Even better, the special will include comedian and practical joker extraordinaire Eric André. André is well-known for the absurdist pranks he pulled on his surrealist talk show parody "The Eric André Show," and he was a guest star of the recent "Jackass Forever" movie. His arrival will somewhat make up for the loss of "Impractical Jokers" cast member Joe Gatto, who announced his departure from the series. The other three members of Tenderloin, Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray and Sal Vulcano, will all be back.
After that, "Impractical Jokers" will be back for Season 10. It's currently in production and will begin airing this summer, although a release date hasn't been specified. Season 10 will reportedly include special celebrity guests as well.
We'll keep you posted about "Impractical Jokers" Season 10's premiere date, but more pranks are just a few short weeks away.