We Finally Know When Impractical Jokers Is Coming Back

People have enjoyed watching hidden camera prank shows on TV for decades, but "Impractical Jokers" sets itself apart in two key ways. The show originally starred four members of the Tenderloin improv troupe, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto. Unlike other prank shows, the "Impractical Jokers" guys always make themselves the butt of the joke, and not unsuspecting strangers. On top of that, "Impractical Jokers" has always been about the lifelong friendship of the core four. They're devoted to humiliating each other, but beneath it all is a genuine sweetness.

"Impractical Jokers" began airing on TruTV in 2011, and since then the franchise has spawned a film, which premiered in February 2020, as well as two spinoff series, "Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party," and "Impractical Jokers: After Party." Amid all of that, the flagship series continues going strong.

Back in February 2021, Deadline announced that the Tenderloin guys had signed a first-look deal with WarnerMedia to produce scripted and unscripted content. At that time, Deadline also announced that "Impractical Jokers" would be renewed for a tenth season on TruTV. It's been more than a year since then, but now we know when "Impractical Jokers" will be back. Best of all, Season 10 isn't even big enough to include all the pranks they have in store. Here's everything we know so far.