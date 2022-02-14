Netflix Drops The First Teaser For Bridgerton Season 2

In 2017, super-producer Shonda Rhimes made the leap from ABC dramas like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal" to work on Netflix originals. When the announcement came out, fans undoubtedly knew Rhimes would continue to deliver titillating television that could push boundaries even further thanks to the expanded creative freedom offered by a streaming service like Netflix. Rhimes proved she could still deliver and then some when the global sensation known as "Bridgerton" made its way onto the platform.

The first season was a massive hit. At the time of its release, it was the most-watched Netflix original series of all time, only to eventually be surpassed by "Squid Game." However, it's entirely possible "Bridgerton" Season 2 could reclaim the throne, as fans wait on bated breath to see who hooks up with who. Of course, there's still a little bit of a wait until new episodes drop, but for now, fans can make do with a new Season 2 teaser trailer that's bound to get the blood pumping.