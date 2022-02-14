Netflix Drops The First Teaser For Bridgerton Season 2
In 2017, super-producer Shonda Rhimes made the leap from ABC dramas like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal" to work on Netflix originals. When the announcement came out, fans undoubtedly knew Rhimes would continue to deliver titillating television that could push boundaries even further thanks to the expanded creative freedom offered by a streaming service like Netflix. Rhimes proved she could still deliver and then some when the global sensation known as "Bridgerton" made its way onto the platform.
The first season was a massive hit. At the time of its release, it was the most-watched Netflix original series of all time, only to eventually be surpassed by "Squid Game." However, it's entirely possible "Bridgerton" Season 2 could reclaim the throne, as fans wait on bated breath to see who hooks up with who. Of course, there's still a little bit of a wait until new episodes drop, but for now, fans can make do with a new Season 2 teaser trailer that's bound to get the blood pumping.
Lady Whistledown returns to Bridgerton
Drama, parties, and intrigue coalesce into one with the new trailer for "Bridgerton" Season 2. Fans have waited a long time for anything related to more "Bridgerton," and fortunately, the new trailer doesn't disappoint. Plenty of fans were quick to chime in with their thoughts, expressing their excitement for the next chapter of the period drama with words like, "OH THIS SEASON LOOKS SO GOODDDDDD" and "This will be THE season!!"
As games and ceremonies befall the royalty within "Bridgerton," people continue keeping one ear toward the ground to hear anything spoken by the ever-present Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews). Expect plenty of scandals to rock the town, as Lady Whistledown confirms she's been sharpening her knives, so she must've come across some fairly juicy gossip to share with the citizens.
It's a short tease but certainly enough to whet fans' appetites for the time being. You can see what happens next in "Bridgerton" when Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 25, 2022.