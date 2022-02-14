The Super Bowl's Epic Halftime Show Has The Whole World Buzzing

Anticipation was already off the charts following the reveal of who would be picking up a mic to perform. Even Lady Gaga, who performed herself in 2017, was eager to see what was in-store, saying, "I'm so excited about the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. I feel like we're about to witness history." She wasn't the only one to think so. With so many big names in music coming together on the field, expectations were high, and Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and everyone else delivered.

With the culmination of talent on display and bringing a predominantly '90s and early '00s jolt of nostalgia, fans were in awe of how well Dr. Dre and co. delivered hit after hit. Along with previously mentioned songs, Lamar performed "Alright," Mary J. Blige sang "No More Drama," and Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg performed an updated version of Tupac Shakur's hit "California Love." The grouping of greats was quickly compared to another that produced super results. Fan @mikeschaffer took to Twitter with a shot of all the performers on stage, saying, "I'm telling my kids this is the Avengers." It's not a bad comparison, as all of them seemed like they "could do this all day."

Other fans were quick to give their verdict, with @Agent_Kibi tweeting, "I don't care what anybody says, this half time show was epic!", while @Kwame_UTD said, "Naaaa this Super Bowl halftime performance was lit." The performance clearly meant a lot to those watching, with @ZaeLaraa tweeting, "I'm convinced that this Era of Rap was my motivation that got me through my days and still is. One of the best halftime shows."