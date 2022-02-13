The Unexpected Sopranos Reunion During The Super Bowl Had Fans Hyped

"The Sopranos" hasn't been seen on the air since 2007, so fans were certainly surprised by a little reunion during Super Bowl LVI tonight, and more than a little excited.

The moment took place during a commercial for the Chevrolet Silverado's first electric truck, which aired during the first half of the big game. Fans were hyped from the start, when "The Sopranos" theme song, "Woke Up This Morning" from British band Alabama 3, started playing. Scenes of the New York skyline and expressway signs soon give way to the profile of actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Tony's (James Gandolfini) daughter Meadow, driving into New Jersey in a frame-by-frame reproduction of the opening sequence from the series — with a few updates to acknowledge the time that's passed.

In the original, of course, it's the late Gandolfini who's doing the driving. Toward the end, Sigler parks the car at a charging station and gets out, but rather than fading to black like the original series, she embraces another familiar face: Robert Iler, who played her brother A.J. on the show. And, the ad wasn't just a reunion of the two actors; Chevy also brought "Sopranos" show creator David Chase in as the director (via Variety). No wonder fans were hyped!