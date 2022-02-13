Yellowstone's Gil Birmingham Reveals The True Meaning Behind Kayce's Vision Quest

While Taylor Sheridan rose to prominence in the movie world with films such as "Hell Or High Water" and "Wind River," he's found his greatest success in the television realm, with the Paramount series "Yellowstone." The show follows the exploits of the Dutton family, a group of ranchers in Montana, as they come into conflict with developers, government officials, and each other, with an ensemble cast that includes Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser.

The fourth season sees Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, decide to take on Indigenous warrior initiation rites so he can be recognized as a full tribal member by his in-laws, the family of his wife, Monica Long Dutton, played by Kelsey Asbille. To this end, Kayce visits Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty), who send him on a vision quest, taking him to a site and leaving him there to brave the outdoors for four days without food or water, unable to leave until Rainwater and Mo return.

In a recent roundtable interview, Birmingham spoke about the significance of Kayce's vision quest.