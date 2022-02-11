Law & Order Showrunner Rick Eid Says Revival Will Reflect The 'New Reality' Of Criminal Justice

Starting in 1990, "Law & Order" aired 20 seasons and 456 episodes before coming to an end in 2010. Each episode on the hit series follows the arrest and trial of a criminal who's committed a heinous crime, usually homicide. The series has won multiple Emmys for cinematography and for outstanding drama series (via IMDb).

After over a decade without the original "Law & Order," a revival of the series was announced in September 2021. A number of the show's original cast and creators will be taking part in the series revival, including Sam Waterson as Jack McCoy and Rick Eid, who is a producer on multiple police procedural dramas, inducing several within the "Law & Order" franchise, and showrunner for the "Law & Order" revival.

Fans have much to look forward to with the coming of the series revival, but a lot has changed between 2010 and 2022, and there may be pieces of the show that worked before that may not work now. While "Law & Order" might not be entirely accurate, it does follow the illusion of being set within modern times. With this in mind, Eid recently shared a bit more about what is to be expected from the revival.