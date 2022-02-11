Law & Order's Camryn Manheim Reveals The One Thing The Revival Didn't Change

Actress Camryn Manheim was recently added to the cast of NBC's upcoming "Law & Order" revival. According to TVLine, Manheim will play Lieutenant Kate Dixon, who is now commander of the 27th Precinct Detective Squad. Dixon replaces S. Epatha Merkerson's long-running character Lieutenant Anita Van Buren, who had been the squad's commander since Season 4 of the program's first network run — Merkerson is unavailable to return, as she's currently a regular cast member on "Chicago Med" (per Deadline).

The arrival of "Law & Order" will bring plenty of changes with it. Per TVLine, the cast sports new faces like Jeffrey Donovan of "Burn Notice" as a detective with the NYPD. Hugh Dancy will also appear as a brand-new and as of yet not named district attorney character, and Odelya Halevi will play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun (via Deadline).

But according to Manheim, there's one thing about this new version of "Law & Order" that definitely hasn't changed from the original run — and it's not the return of familiar faces. Can you guess what that might be?