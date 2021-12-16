The Law & Order Actor Everyone's Been Waiting For Is Officially Joining The Revival

Ever since the announcement that the original "Law & Order" series will be coming back to television in 2022, fans of the Dick Wolf-led franchise have been eager to find out more info about the cast setup for Season 21. In recent weeks, most of the news around the reboot has centered on new characters.

In early November, TVLine reported that former "Burn Notice" star Jeffrey Donovan would be joining the cast of the reboot in a new role, while later reports also added former "Hannibal" star Hugh Dancy to the growing list of new characters (via Deadline). Just last week, Camryn Manheim was also added to the cast (via Deadline), despite having previously played three different characters during the series's original run, and Deadline also reported yesterday that Odelya Halevi has joined the cast as the seventh female assistant district attorney in the history of the franchise.

While new cast announcements are certainly exciting for fans of the series, most veteran fans are probably more interested in hearing which familiar faces are expected to return. In November, Deadline revealed that Anthony Anderson would be returning to play Detective Kevin Bernard, a role which he previously held during Seasons 18, 19, and 20. At the time, Sam Waterston was said to be in negotiations to reprise his role as District Attorney Jack McCoy, but things have been quiet on that front for a bit.

Today we finally know for certain if we're going to see Waterston return to the role in Season 21.